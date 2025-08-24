DMK announces annual awards ahead of Mupperum Vizha in September

CHENNAI: The DMK on Sunday announced that the annual awards for 2025, instituted in the names of Dravidian leaders, will be presented at the Mupperum Vizha in Karur on September 17. The award will be given by party president MK Stalin.

DMK deputy general secretary and parliamentary party leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi has been chosen for the Periyar award. The Anna Award will be given to Subha Seetharaman, a former member of the DMK's audit committee and former chairman of the Palayamkottai municipality. Similarly, SM Ramachandran, a centenarian and former MLA from Anna Nagar Assembly constituency, will be honoured with the Kalaignar Award.

Veteran functionary of the DMK and member of the executive committee, Kulithalai Sivaraman, has been chosen for the Pavendhar Award, while former MLA and chairman of the DMK's Adi Dravidar Welfare Committee, Marudhur Ramalingam, will be presented with the Perasiriyar Award. Former Minister Pongalur N Palanisamy will be honoured with the MK Stalin Award.