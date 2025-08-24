Fight for autonomy with TN-like panel, CM Stalin exhorts states

CHENNAI: Calling upon those who have a genuine concern for India’s unity to raise their voices for the cause of state autonomy, Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Saturday, urged all states in the country to form committees similar to the high-level committee on union-state relations established by Tamil Nadu to advance their call for state autonomy.

Inaugurating a national seminar on union-state relations in Chennai, the CM said, “Let us strive in all possible ways to amend the Constitution to reflect the idea of ‘autonomy in states and federalism in the union’”. The seminar was addressed by former judges of the Supreme Court and other experts in union-state relations.

Stating that ensuring social justice has been the fundamental principle of Tamil Nadu politics, the CM pointed out that TN is among the states that contribute the largest share of revenue to the centre through direct taxes and GST. “However, in terms of financial devolution, the centre fails to allocate funds commensurate with the revenue collected from the state, acting instead with narrow political intent,” he added.

He recalled how former CM CN Annadurai (Arignar Anna) had declared in the TN assembly that a review of the Constitution was necessary to ensure the states’ rights. Following this, in 1969, former CM M Karunanidhi formed the Rajamannar Committee to review union-state relations.