GCC conservancy worker death: It’s collapse of governance, says BJP; compensation inadequate, says PMK

CHENNAI: The death of GCC conservancy worker, Varalakshmi, led to leaders of various parties blaming the DMK government for its “failure” in preventing the tragedy.

BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran said the incident reflected the “collapse of governance” in the capital. “If Chennai struggles after an August rain, what will happen in December?” he asked, and accused the government of focusing on “advertisements and propaganda” instead of precautionary measures.

Senior BJP leader and former governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who visited the family, said it was heartbreaking to see the victim’s husband and two children, and questioned the safety of the conservancy worker and the public during rainy days.

NTK chief coordinator Seeman also paid tribute to Varalakshmi and visited her house.

TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai, in a social media post, said, “The corporation and related departments must immediately guarantee the safety of workers. At this difficult time, I urge the government to provide a job to one of the family members,” he said.

AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran strongly condemned the government for its “administrative negligence”. PMK president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss said calling the announced compensation of `20 lakh inadequate. He demanded `50 lakh for the family, and said that the amount should be recovered from the chief minister, ministers concerned and officials.