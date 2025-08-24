Power cable submerged in rainwater kills sanitation staff in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old conservancy worker, the sole breadwinner of her family, died of electrocution after she accidentally stepped on a damaged electric cable at Kannagi Nagar around 4.30 am on Saturday. The deceased, R Varalakshmi, had just left her home for work when she stepped on the power line submerged in stagnant rainwater. This is the fifth electrocution death in just seven weeks in Chennai—four of them being rain-related.
Residents allege that they have raised concerns about damaged and snapped electric cables for the past few months and have submitted several complaints in the last few weeks to the electricity department, but to no avail.
Varalakshmi lived in the TNUHDB tenements in Kannagi Nagar and had been working in the Adyar zone under Urbaser Sumeet (the contracting firm which handles the solid waste management in South Chennai for the Chennai corporation) since 2022.
Her husband, Ravi, who suffers from chronic psoriasis, has been unable to take up his painting jobs due to his condition. Her children—Yuvasri (11) and Manish (8)— study in a private school.
Residents accuse TN govt of negligence
Based on a complaint lodged by her husband, police filed a case against Assistant Engineer Surendar of the Electricity Department under Section 106 of the BNS Act (causing death by negligence).
“I have been suffering from psoriasis for 15 years, even since our marriage, and it was my wife who cared for me and our children. With her gone, I don’t know how I will manage my health and educate my kids,” Ravi told presspersons.
Following the incident, residents of Kannagi Nagar staged a road roko, accusing the state government of negligence. Protesters alleged that the snapped cable was not looked into despite repeated complaints - the latest being on August 19, through phone. Ward 196 councillor K Ashwini said that she had submitted a petition to the TNPDCL MD on June 23 demanding replacement of 7 km of cables. She had also raised concern over EB staff allegedly charging residents between Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000 to replace damaged cables and ignoring night-time calls. She noted that some cables get damaged during the construction of stormwater drainage or underground drainage. Even though the contractors are willing to purchase new cables, the electricity department ignores appeals for repair, she said.