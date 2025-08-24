Power cable submerged in rainwater kills sanitation staff in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old conservancy worker, the sole breadwinner of her family, died of electrocution after she accidentally stepped on a damaged electric cable at Kannagi Nagar around 4.30 am on Saturday. The deceased, R Varalakshmi, had just left her home for work when she stepped on the power line submerged in stagnant rainwater. This is the fifth electrocution death in just seven weeks in Chennai—four of them being rain-related.

Residents allege that they have raised concerns about damaged and snapped electric cables for the past few months and have submitted several complaints in the last few weeks to the electricity department, but to no avail.

Varalakshmi lived in the TNUHDB tenements in Kannagi Nagar and had been working in the Adyar zone under Urbaser Sumeet (the contracting firm which handles the solid waste management in South Chennai for the Chennai corporation) since 2022.

Her husband, Ravi, who suffers from chronic psoriasis, has been unable to take up his painting jobs due to his condition. Her children—Yuvasri (11) and Manish (8)— study in a private school.