Madras High Court cancels jail term of driver who ran over three

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has saved a van driver from jail term, who was responsible for the death of three people in a fatal accident that took place while rushing a person to a hospital 12 years ago, by taking into account the circumstances and the ordeal he was undergoing.

Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy, in a recent order, modified the one-year jail term awarded to S Shahul Hameed, of Kerala, by the judicial magistrate court in Pollachi on October 26, 2020, in the 2013 accident case, to four days, the period he had already served.

“With reference to the offence under section 304(A) (causing death not amounting to culpable homicide), the sentence is modified as imprisonment for the period already undergone and the petitioner is to pay a fine of Rs 20,000 for each of the three counts; in default, to undergo simple imprisonment for 15 days each for the three counts consecutively,” the judge said in the order.