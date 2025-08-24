Second HCP against same detention order not maintainable without new grounds: Madras HC

A HCP filed by his brother last year, challenging the detention order, was dismissed by a division bench of justices G Jayachandran and R Poornima, with a view that invoking preventive detention to address the panic among investors was justifiable. However, instead of challenging the order before the Supreme Court, Mirtunaj filed a second HCP against the same detention order, claiming that it infringes the personal liberty of the detenue, which is a fundamental right.

Hearing the second petition, the division bench headed by Justice Subramaniam observed that when a second HCP is filed against the same detention order, the court has to draw a distinction between the two petitions in the context of the grounds raised. Otherwise, it would lead to filing of multiple HCPs against the same detention order "with a motive of Bench hunting" (advocates or litigants attempting to get their case listed before a specific court or judge who is likely to be more favourable to their case), the judges observed.

Further, they said, it will lead to a situation where habeas corpus petitions are treated as bail petitions. Grounds which were available during the hearing of the first petition but were unfortunately not raised are also not valid for filing a second HCP, they clarified, and dismissed the petition as not maintainable.