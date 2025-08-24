TN approves ONGC to drill onshore exploratory wells in Ramanathapuram; Sparks ecological concerns

CHENNAI: The State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) has granted environmental clearance to the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) for drilling 20 onshore exploratory wells in Ramanathapuram district.

The clearance, issued on March 11, allows ONGC to explore a designated block spread across 1,403 sq.km in the Ramnad sub-basin. Each well is expected to be drilled to depths of 2,000–3,000 metres, with operations lasting up to four months. Though environmental clearance is granted, the ONGC can commence the work only after obtaining Petroleum Exploration License (PEL) from the State industries department, for which an application has already been filed and is pending for approval, sources told TNIE.

Environmentalists say the block where the 20 exploratory wells are proposed is close to the ecologically sensitive areas like Gulf of Mannar Marine National Park and several notified bird sanctuaries. The environmental clearance has also raised questions over transparency. Instead of being posted on the Union Environment Ministry’s Parivesh portal, the official platform for tracking environmental approvals, the EC document was uploaded on the outdated environmentclearance.nic.in website. Activists allege this was a deliberate move to escape public scrutiny.