Vijay relying solely on film-style rhetoric: DK President K Veeramani

THANJAVUR: Dravidar Kazhagam (DK) president K Veeramani on Saturday criticised actor-turned-politician Vijay, accusing him of entering politics without any clear ideology and relying solely on film-style rhetoric.

Speaking to media persons at Periyar Maniammai Polytechnic near Vallam, Veeramani said, “Instead of explaining ideology, policies and telling people what he would do if voted to power, he has been speaking in an uncultured manner. He does not even know how to properly address a chief minister.”

He further mocked Vijay for turning political remarks into cinema-style dialogues. “Having been used to film dialogues, he now treats politics the same way. People expect policy and vision, not theatrical talk,” he said. On Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent visit to Tamil Nadu, Veeramani said, “They can never touch the roots of Dravidian ideology. These roots are not in the soil but in the people. The centre’s laws are unconstitutional, against criminal law, and opposed to natural justice.”