ABC centres for Sivakasi corporation, four local bodies stuck without AWBI nod

VIRUDHUNAGAR: With nearly 1,600 dog bite cases reported every month, Virudhunagar district is facing a huge challenge in addressing the issue as there are no animal birth control (ABC) centres to carry out sterilisation surgeries, the key procedure to curb stray dog population. The district has 15 local bodies, including one corporation, five municipalities and nine town panchayats, but only Rajapalayam municipality has an ABC centre.

Sources from the district administration said Sivakasi corporation and four municipalities (Virudhunagar, Sattur, Aruppukottai, Srivilliputhur) have established ABC infrastructure, but their application for project recognition has not been cleared yet by the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) for several reasons. Sources added that AWBI had flagged a few issues in the applications and directed the local bodies to set them right.

In Rajapalayam, a recent survey by the municipality across the 42 wards revealed presence of 570 stray dogs. “The ABC centre became operational only a month ago and has so far sterilised 78 dogs at an average of 25 surgeries per week,” a senior official from the municipality said. On Sunday, five people including an 8-year-old child was bitten by stray dogs near Sivakasi.

In the last week of June, a dog which was abandoned by its owner attacked nearly 50 people over three days at Koomapatti village in Watrap town panchayat. Most of the victims were daily wage labourers.