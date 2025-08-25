Edappadi is NDA’s CM candidate in Tamil Nadu, says BJP chief Nainar Nagendran

TIRUCHY: Dismissing claims that AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami was upset with Union Home Minister Amit Shah for not mentioning him as the CM candidate of the NDA in Tamil Nadu during his visit to Tirunelveli, BJP state president Nainar Nagendran on Sunday said, “No one is disappointed. EPS is heading the NDA in Tamil Nadu.”

Interacting with media persons in Tiruchy, the BJP leader to a query on whether the NDA would form the next government alone or with partners, urged reporters not to indulge in unnecessary speculation.

Dismissing speculation of friction between the BJP and the AIADMK, Nagenthran said that the BJP is a national party with over 1,200 MLAs and 330 MPs. “Those claiming that the AIADMK-BJP alliance is incompatible should first say how many MPs or MLAs they have. Ours is a strong alliance,” he added.