Kallakurichi records 70 FIRs against child marriage in 2025

KALLAKURICHI: Kallakurichi district collector MS Prasanth, on Sunday, warned the public that stringent legal action will be taken against anyone involved in conducting child marriages in the district.

He stressed that marrying off girls below the age of 18 is a punishable offence, and all parties including parents, relatives, hall owners, and participants will face cases under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act and the POCSO Act.

The order has come in place after over 70 FIRs have been registered in Kallakurichi against incidents of child marriage, in 2025, according to official sources. Highlighting the grave social consequences of child marriage and teenage pregnancy, Prasanth said these practices severely hinder the district’s progress. “Girls are forced to discontinue education after marriage, which becomes a major barrier to women’s empowerment,” he noted.

Early pregnancies, he cautioned, compromise the health of young mothers and result in low birth weight and stunted growth among children. He further said that adolescent mothers, lacking mental maturity, often struggle to raise their children effectively. Economically dependent on their husbands, many young women face a higher risk of domestic violence, he added.

He urged the public to recognize the deep social harm caused by child marriage and extend full cooperation to the district administration in preventing it.

Citizens can report suspected cases by calling the toll-free helplines 1098 and 181, the collector said, reiterating that the administration is committed to eradicating child marriage from the district.