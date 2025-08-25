Man killed over parking dispute in Cuddalore

CUDDALORE: The police arrested three persons including a woman after a 54-year-old man was beaten to death in Vandipalayam, Cuddalore, on Saturday evening.

The deceased was identified as Manohar, a resident of Koothappakkam, who worked at a private weaving unit in Vandipalayam. Police said Manohar usually parked his two-wheeler near the house of K Meenatchi, which had led to frequent quarrels between them.

“On Saturday evening, a fresh dispute broke out between them. During the altercation, Meenatchi, her husband U Kandan (46), and their relative A Karthikeyan (48) allegedly attacked Manohar and pushed him down, causing a severe injury to the back of his head,” a police officer said.

Neighbours rushed Manohar to the Cuddalore Government Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. On receiving information, Cuddalore district superintendent of police S Jeyakumar, along with the Cuddalore Old Town police, visited the spot and conducted an inquiry. Following the SP’s orders, a special team was formed under Cuddalore subdivision deputy superintendent of police MS Ruban Kumar to carry out further investigation.