Manachanallur DMK MLA facing questions over organ transplant at his hospital, says Palaniswami

TIRUCHY: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday levelled serious charges of ‘organ theft’ at a private hospital linked to Manachanallur DMK MLA’s family, and charged that the state government was turning a blind eye to the issue.

“Instead of serving his constituency, the MLA is facing questions over how organ transplants are being handled at his hospital. These are not small lapses as they affect lives. However, the DMK government has chosen to remain silent,” Palaniswami said during his campaign in Manachanallur.

He also highlighted the “mounting difficulties” of farmers in the region owing to erratic power supply, fertiliser shortage and delays in crop insurance payouts. Palaniswami contrasted this with his government’s record of waiving Rs 12,100 crore farm loans and settling pending dues.

“Cultivators here are unable to plan their samba season properly. The government has abandoned them,” Palaniswami claimed, and added that if voted back to power, the AIADMK will construct four new check dams along the Cauvery in Tiruchy to improve irrigation and groundwater recharge.

At Thuraiyur, Palaniswami turned his attack on Minister for Natural Resources, Courts & Prisons S Regupathy, accusing him of misusing political power to control quarry and crusher operations. Palaniswami alleged that the minister’s circle was benefitting out of illegal royalty while farmers and small traders were suffering owing to rising input costs. At Manachanallur, Palaniswami interacted with farmers.

AIADMK cadre assault ambulance driver

Ahead of Palaniswami’s visit, Thuraiyur town witnessed mild chaos after a 108 ambulance driver and a female technician were allegedly assaulted by AIADMK cadre. The driver, who was later admitted to Thuraiyur GH, said they had received a call that an AIADMK cadre attending the event had fainted near MSK Mahal and they rushed to pick him up. However, on reaching Athur Road, party cadre surrounded the vehicle, hit it with their hands, and manhandled the staff. A video clip doing the rounds on social media shows the driver being manhandled.