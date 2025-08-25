New industrial estate to be set up on 750 acres in Puducherry: CM Rangasamy

PUDUCHERRY: Chief Minister N Rangasamy announced on Saturday night that a new industrial estate will soon be established on 750 acres in Puducherry.

The announcement came during the awards night held as part of the three-day International Business Summit and Expo at the Old Port Grounds, organised by the Global Organization of People of Indian Origin (GOPIO). Seventeen persons, including GOPIO members and Indian representatives, were honoured with awards.

After presenting the awards, Rangasamy said, “New industries must be started in Puducherry. There is no shortage of workers here. Uninterrupted electricity supply is available, and many educated youths are present. Youths from Puducherry are working across various states in India and abroad. If members of GOPIO use these opportunities to start industries here, they too will get employment.”

He further added, “We consider investments by the Indian diaspora to be very important. The Puducherry Government will extend all support. Soon, we will create a new industrial estate on 750 acres in Puducherry.”

Addressing the gathering, Tourism Minister K Lakshminarayanan said, “Puducherry stands first in education and healthcare. At the Asian level, Puducherry is among the five cities in the world where tourist spots can be covered on foot. Chief Minister Rangasamy has presented 18 budgets. The revolutionary schemes he has introduced have elevated Puducherry.”

Special guests included Sri Lanka’s Deputy Minister for Plantation and Community Infrastructure Sundaralingam Pradeep, Special Duty Officer to the Malaysian Prime Minister Shanmugam Mookan, and Malaysian Deputy Consul K Saravana Kumar. General Secretary of the summit Ganeshan Arunachalam, Vice-Chairman Mannathan, and other organisers also participated.