Tamil Nadu man sets wife, son ablaze; attempts to end his life

TIRUNELVELI: A 66-year-old man set his wife and 27-year-old son on fire before attempting to end his life at Araikulam near Tirunelveli on Sunday.

While the mother and son were declared brought dead at a hospital, the suspect, Saveriya is undergoing treatment at Tirunelveli government medical college hospital with more than 50% burn injuries. The deceased have been identified as Mercy (57) and Bino (27).

Sources close to the family said Saveriya killed his wife and son following a family dispute. On Sunday, Saveriya entered into an argument with his wife when their second son, Bino, attempted to prevent it and supported his mother. An enraged Saveriya allegedly locked them in the bedroom and set fire to the room through the window. Later, he attempted to end his life.

The Palayamkottai fire station received information that a fire broke out in a house at Araikulam, Muneerpallam. As they rushed to the spot, Saveriya was found outside the house with visible burns, while Mercy and Bino were trapped inside the house. Following this, all three were rushed to a GH. Muneerpallam police have registered a case against Saveriya.

Saveriya was doing real estate business. Police sources said Saveriya did not attend his eldest son’s marriage which was held recently, due to the strained relationship between the father and son.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on the state health department’s helpline 104 and Sneha suicide prevention helpline at 044-24640050.)