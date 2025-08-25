Vellore woman gets Rs 1 crore GST notice, files complaint

VELLORE: A homemaker from Pernambut in Vellore received a summons notice from the GST office in Chennai on August 9, for non-payment of GST.

The summons notice said that a business by the name ‘Pacific Exports’, based at Arani in Tiruvannamalai, linked to her Aadhaar and PAN numbers, has not paid the due GST. On August 13, the victim went to the GST office in Anna Nagar in Chennai to enquire about it. The officials asked for her family’s income details, after which she filed a complaint. They asked her to submit a petition at the local police station, the Pernambut police station, from where she was directed to the Vellore District Police Office.

In her petition to the Vellore district police, she wrote, “My Aadhaar and PAN number have been misused without my knowledge. I have no connection with the said entity.”

“All these are unnecessary problems. I am a housewife and have a two-year-old baby. When I had to go to the GST office in Chennai, I had to drop my baby at my neighbour’s house and leave. I went early in the morning and came back at night. It was very difficult to manage.”

“Now, if something comes from the IT department, I don’t know how to handle it,” she added.