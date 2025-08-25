WRD floats Rs 29-crore tender for restoration of Paralaiyar river in Ramanathapuram

RAMANATHAPURAM: The Water Resources Department (WRD) has floated nine tenders to undertake restoration and maintenance works in various waterbodies, including the Paralaiyar river in Ramanathapuram, at an estimated cost of Rs 29.12 crore.

While farmers have welcomed the initiative, they have also expressed concerns that with the cultivation season about to begin, such works in waterbodies could disrupt irrigation during the upcoming cultivation season.

According to the tenders, the WRD will construct a new anicut across the Paralaiyar river to feed Kattumaneswaram tank in Valimarichan village. Rehabilitation of the existing anicuts, canal head sluices, culverts, inlets, and supply channels will be taken up along the Paralaiyar river stretch in Paramakudi, Kamudhi, and Mudukulathur blocks.

The district’s largest water body, Ramnad periya eri, will see major restoration after its 013-ft Southern regulator and other structures are rehabilitated. Similarly, the head sluice and shutters in the right main canal at 8.52 km below the Parthibanur regulator in Paramakudi taluk are to be modernised, along with standardisation of several tanks, including Poovani (RS Mangalam block), Neivayal North and Seerthangi (Thiruvadanai block), Thaliyarendal and Ilankakkoor (Mudukulathur block).

Officials said that for these nine works, a total of Rs 29,12,34,621 has been allotted. However, following the tender process, the works are expected to be completed within 12-18 months (which includes monsoon delays).

M Bakkiyanathan, a farmer leader from Ramanathapuram, said, “The department could have started the maintenance works earlier, and it would have finished before the cultivation season. However, we hope that this work would not affect the water flow during samba cultivation.” He also urged the WRD to clear off the invasive plants that are largely found in the big tank.