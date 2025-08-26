2 die of electrocution while erecting pandal for festivals

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old man was electrocuted allegedly while erecting a pandal at a temple in Poonamallee on Monday, leaving two others injured.
The incident occurred when a group of four men was making arrangements for a monthly festival celebrated at the temple, the police said.
According to Poonamallee police, the victim, Bharath of Melma Nagar, along with his friends, including one Thennavan, was erecting an iron-framed pandal in front of the Thoomakethu Vinayagar temple when the structure came into contact with an overhead power line. All four workers were thrown off in the shock, police said.
While Bharath died on the spot, two others sustained minor injuries and were taken to a government hospital. The police recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem examination.
In a similar incident in Madhavaram, a 22-year-old man, identified as R Prashanth, got electrocuted on Monday afternoon when he allegedly came in contact with an overhead cable while erecting a pandal at a designated place for a Vinayagar idol for the upcoming Vinayagar Chaturthi festival.
Though Prashanth was rushed to a government hospital, he was declared brought dead by the doctors, sources said.