2 die of electrocution while erecting pandal for festivals

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old man was electrocuted allegedly while erecting a pandal at a temple in Poonamallee on Monday, leaving two others injured.

The incident occurred when a group of four men was making arrangements for a monthly festival celebrated at the temple, the police said.

According to Poonamallee police, the victim, Bharath of Melma Nagar, along with his friends, including one Thennavan, was erecting an iron-framed pandal in front of the Thoomakethu Vinayagar temple when the structure came into contact with an overhead power line. All four workers were thrown off in the shock, police said.