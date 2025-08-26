77 landless families with 'patta' await land in Tiruppur

TIRUPPUR: Several homeless villagers in Tiruppur district are awaiting allocation of land even after the government issued them 'patta'. The petitions filed at the Tiruppur District Collectorate on Monday indicate 77 families in two villages are awaiting plots from the government to build houses.

The homeless poor in Ramiyampalayam village here were given patta on February 2024, at a welfare assistance distribution ceremony, attended by the Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, said sources.

Ramiyampalayam falls under Avinashi Taluk.

K Sheeladevi of Ramiyampalayam said, "We live in a rented house. Last year the state government provided free patta to 51 families, including my family, in the village. All the families were given a patta of two cents each. We hoped this would fulfil our dream of owning a house. But even after the patta was issued, we have not been allocated any land yet. We still don't know where the place is reserved for us. We are continuously submitting petitions to government offices requesting that the plot be allocated to us."