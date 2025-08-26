77 landless families with 'patta' await land in Tiruppur

TIRUPPUR: Several homeless villagers in Tiruppur district are awaiting allocation of land even after the government issued them 'patta'. The petitions filed at the Tiruppur District Collectorate on Monday indicate 77 families in two villages are awaiting plots from the government to build houses.
The homeless poor in Ramiyampalayam village here were given patta on February 2024, at a welfare assistance distribution ceremony, attended by the Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, said sources.
Ramiyampalayam falls under Avinashi Taluk.
K Sheeladevi of Ramiyampalayam said, "We live in a rented house. Last year the state government provided free patta to 51 families, including my family, in the village. All the families were given a patta of two cents each. We hoped this would fulfil our dream of owning a house. But even after the patta was issued, we have not been allocated any land yet. We still don't know where the place is reserved for us. We are continuously submitting petitions to government offices requesting that the plot be allocated to us."
V Renugadevi, another resident of Ramiyampalayam, said, "We are struggling to pay the rent for the houses. Even after issuing a patta the authorities are dragging on the matter. If the land was allocated we will even build a hut and live there. We can avoid paying rent. We have filed a complaint in this regard at the District Collectorate on Monday as well."
Similarly, about 26 families in Madathukulam taluk have not been allotted land even after about 10 years. A Mubarak Ali, a resident of Cholamadevi village, said, "It has been 10 years since the government provided free patta to 26 families who did not have their own homes. But we have not been allocated land yet. Officials are issuing patta in a hurry to inflate the number of beneficiaries at events attended by the chief minister and others. Then nothing happens."
R Jayanthi, of Cholamadevi, said, "We were given this patta at an event attended by the then-Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Tiruppur. But the land has not been allocated yet. We have now filed a complaint with the Collectorate in this regard."
Speaking to TNIE, K Karthikeyan, District Revenue Officer of Tiruppur, said, "These issues have now come to my attention. Appropriate action will be taken in this regard soon."