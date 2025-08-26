Cheque clearance delayed, Pollachi road accident victims still await compensation 

COIMBATORE: Tribal residents from Navamalai settlement in Pollachi, who were involved in a road accident on July 17 while traveling for maintenance work on PAP irrigation canals, are still awaiting the solatium announced by Chief Minister MK Stalin.
Although the relief cheques were distributed within a day, many individuals face difficulties in encashing them due to errors in the cheque details. Additionally, there were mismatches with the official's signature — authorisation necessary for releasing the funds — leading to the delay.
As a result, those who sustained serious injuries are struggling to secure financial assistance for their treatment.
On July 17, a goods vehicle carrying 22 tribal people from the Navamalai settlement to Kattampatti near Negamam for cleaning work at PAP irrigation canal met with an accident after the driver lost control on the Valparai Ghat road, near Chinnarpathi settlement.
The vehicle overturned, resulting in the death of three people. Five others with severe injuries were referred to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH), while those with minor injuries were treated at Pollachi government hospital.
Chief Minister Stalin expressed his condolences and announced compensation of Rs 3 lakh for each family of the deceased, Rs 1 lakh for the seriously injured, and Rs 50,000 for other injured persons. While the compensation cheques were issued to the beneficiaries, the death toll later rose to five, prompting officials to revise the compensation amount for the affected families according to the chief minister’s directive.
However, the injured persons have been unable to encash the cheques, and despite multiple inquiries, they have not received proper responses from bank authorities or government officials. A few beneficiaries are facing severe financial strain as they wait for the cheques to be cleared to manage their medical expenses.
One beneficiary, on condition of anonymity, said he has been taking his father to CMCH once a week, managing the expenses by borrowing money. He said receiving the compensation would provide great relief.
Another beneficiary said that their cheques were returned by the bank due to a mismatch between the names on the cheques and their Aadhaar cards, as well as issues with the drawer's signature.
Officials from the Coimbatore district administration acknowledged the issues and said they are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.
So far, around 10 people have received their compensation, while the others are waiting as due to the transfer of the additional collector responsible for signing the cheques.
"The chief minister ordered the immediate release of funds which is above Rs 20 lakh. Cheques were issued by the additional collector who had sufficient funds in his official bank account at the time. However, the transfer of the officer has delayed the process.
The signature specimen of the new officer has been submitted to the banks, and banks have been instructed to clear the cheques within a week. Some beneficiaries with name mismatches in their Aadhaar details are also being helped. All these issues are being addressed, and they will receive their funds by this week," said an officer.