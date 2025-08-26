Cheque clearance delayed, Pollachi road accident victims still await compensation 

COIMBATORE: Tribal residents from Navamalai settlement in Pollachi, who were involved in a road accident on July 17 while traveling for maintenance work on PAP irrigation canals, are still awaiting the solatium announced by Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Although the relief cheques were distributed within a day, many individuals face difficulties in encashing them due to errors in the cheque details. Additionally, there were mismatches with the official's signature — authorisation necessary for releasing the funds — leading to the delay.

As a result, those who sustained serious injuries are struggling to secure financial assistance for their treatment.

On July 17, a goods vehicle carrying 22 tribal people from the Navamalai settlement to Kattampatti near Negamam for cleaning work at PAP irrigation canal met with an accident after the driver lost control on the Valparai Ghat road, near Chinnarpathi settlement.

The vehicle overturned, resulting in the death of three people. Five others with severe injuries were referred to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH), while those with minor injuries were treated at Pollachi government hospital.