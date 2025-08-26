Construction debris dumped at Olive Ridley nesting site on Chennai beach to facilitate Vinayagar idol immersion

CHENNAI: In what appears to be a blatant violation of coastal laws, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has flattened out a vast stretch of the beach at Foreshore Estate, a prime Olive Ridley turtle nesting site, by dumping tonnes of construction debris to facilitate idol immersion after Vinayagar Chathurthi festival.

When TNIE visited the beach on Monday evening, GCC trucks and earthmovers were found unloading tonnes of rubble and levelling it into a hardened surface for heavy vehicles to carry giant idols for immersion, which happens a few days after the festival on Wednesday.

As per the approved Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP), the site is a prime Olive Ridley turtle nesting ground, classified as CRZ-IA—the highest category of ecological protection. Dumping debris here is a gross violation of the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) Notification, 2011, which prohibits any activity that alters the beach profile or damages nesting grounds.

It is noteworthy that Tamil Nadu witnessed an unprecedented spike in Olive Ridley deaths in the last season, prompting the government to announce a “marine elite force” to patrol nearshore waters and curb illegal trawling. Measures were also initiated to monitor the beaches, where the turtles come to nest.

When TNIE enquired with GCC staff and police at the site, they were nonchalant in admitting that the dumping was being done for the immersion of the idols. “The debris will be cleared after the event is over,” one of them said.