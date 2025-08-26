CPI leader Nallakannu's condition stable, says hospital
CHENNAI: Veteran communist leader R Nallakannu was shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) on Sunday night from a private hospital after experiencing breathlessness. He is currently under observation in the hospital’s Special Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on ventilator support.
According to Dr K Shantharam, dean of RGGGH, Nallakannu had an airway blockage that required a bronchoscopy procedure, which was successfully performed.
“He is slowly recovering and responding well to treatment,” Dr Shantharam said, adding that a team of doctors is monitoring him round the clock. Health Minister Ma Subramanian, who visited the hospital, said the veteran leader is doing fine following the procedure.
On Monday, CPI state secretary R Mutharasan, along with leaders including Vaiko, Thol Thirumavalavan, and Thirumurgan Gandhi, visited the hospital to check on Nallakannu’s health.
In a statement, Mutharasan requested well-wishers to avoid visiting the ICU in person. Doctors have assured that the CPI leader is likely to make a full recovery within the next two days.