CPI leader Nallakannu's condition stable, says hospital

CHENNAI: Veteran communist leader R Nallakannu was shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) on Sunday night from a private hospital after experiencing breathlessness. He is currently under observation in the hospital’s Special Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on ventilator support.

According to Dr K Shantharam, dean of RGGGH, Nallakannu had an airway blockage that required a bronchoscopy procedure, which was successfully performed.

“He is slowly recovering and responding well to treatment,” Dr Shantharam said, adding that a team of doctors is monitoring him round the clock. Health Minister Ma Subramanian, who visited the hospital, said the veteran leader is doing fine following the procedure.