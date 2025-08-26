DMK slams Anurag Thakur's remark on Hanuman being first to travel to space

THOOTHUKUDI/TIRUNELVELI: The DMK has condemned former BJP minister and Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur for his remark that Hanuman was the first person to reach space.

Replying to reporters in Tirunelveli on Monday, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said the remark reflected Thakur’s personal views and that he would not react to them.

Poyyamozhi added, “Those who wish to join us on the path guided by knowledge are welcome to come along with us (Tamil Nadu).” In a post on X on August 24, DMK leader Kanimozhi said, “Science is not mythology.