Eco-friendly Vinayakar idols drive revival of artisan livelihoods in Pudukkottai

PUDUKKOTTAI: This Vinayagar Chaturthi, Pudukkottai's idol makers are turning to eco-friendly traditions, crafting figurines designed to dissolve in soil and even sprout life after immersion. Made of clay, coconut fibre and natural colours, many idols now carry seeds that germinate on riverbanks.

From half-foot pieces to 10-foot statues, the trend has transformed village workshops into bustling centres of faith and craftsmanship. For C Shankar, a potter from Thuvaradimanai near Aranthangi, the demand is unprecedented.

Known for his natural idols, he has received over 700 orders in six months, nearly double last year's.

"I have never touched the plaster of paris. People come to us because they know our idols are safe for rivers and tanks," he said. Yet, the market faces challenges.

Many idols painted with chemical dyes or mixed with plaster continue to circulate as 'clay idols', leaving buyers unaware. To address this, authorities have tightened curbs on plastic, thermocol, and chemical paints, while holding awareness drives.