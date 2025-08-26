EPS’ speech led to 108 ambulance staff attack: DMK

CHENNAI: The DMK has criticised AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami for the attack on 108 ambulance staff at Thuraiyur in Tiruchy on Sunday, saying his “irresponsible and provocative speech during an earlier meeting led to this attack.”
Speaking to reporters at Anna Arivalayam on Monday, DMK MLA Ezhilan Naganathan said, “Palaniswami deviated from the humanitarian practice to give way to an ambulance. Previously, he had openly threatened ambulance staff at a rally."
"This has now manifested in the attack on two ambulance staffers, one of whom was a pregnant woman. As a doctor, I would say that had it been a serious health condition, it could have cost a life. Who will take responsibility if that happened?” he asked.
Naganathan said when the attack happened, the vehicle was going to a spot following geo-location to pick up a person who had fainted.