Government will take steps to reopen recently closed schools: Education Minister Anbil

TIRUNELVELI/KANNIYAKUMARI/THOOTHUKUDI: School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said the state will take steps to reopen the schools that were closed recently owing to poor enrolment. “No government wants to close schools.

In fact, 4 lakh new students have enrolled in government schools this year,” he told media persons in Palayamkottai on Monday, after holding a review meeting with the headteachers of government and aided schools.

On reports of 207 schools being shut, he said the reasons are being studied and efforts are under way to bring students aged above 5 years back into the school system through e-register tracking.