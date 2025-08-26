How are shops permitted inside temple, asks Madras HC

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Monday summoned the joint commissioner of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) seeking an explanation as to how commercial shops are permitted inside the Nellaiappar temple in Tirunelveli.

A bench of justices SM Subramaniam and G Arul Murugan gave the direction on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition filed by K Balasubramanian seeking a direction to the state archaeology department to declare the temple as a Monument of National Importance under Section 4 of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958.

Balasubramanian submitted that the temple is over 1,500 years old, spread over 14 acres. It has two ancient wooden mandapams estimated to be 400 years old. But many shops including a courier office and an electronics shop are operating in the halls, he alleged.