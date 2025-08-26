Kidney transplant failure: Relatives, VCK members stage protest at TvMCH

TIRUNELVELI: Alleging the failure of a kidney transplant, the relatives of an 18-year-old recipient and his 39-year-old father-cum-donor, along with VCK members, staged a protest in front of the administrative block of Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TvMCH) on Monday.

K Gomathi, mother of the donor K Mareeswaran and grandmother of the recipient M Saravanakumar, claimed that the TvMCH doctors had asked her to take both of them to the government hospital in Sivakasi, her native town.

"Saravanakumar was diagnosed with renal issues at a hospital in Sivakasi. We took him to a private hospital in Madurai, where doctors recommended a kidney transplant. Since we could not afford the expenses at the private hospital, we shifted him to the TvMCH a few months ago. After conducting various tests, the doctors identified my son Mareeswaran as a suitable donor. He willingly offered his kidney to his son Saravanakumar," she said.