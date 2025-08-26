KN Nehru & aides involved in illegal land dealings: Edappadi

TIRUCHY: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday launched a scathing attack on DMK minister and Tiruchy East MLA KN Nehru, alleging ‘large-scale land scams, misuse of authority and neglect of civic issues’.

Addressing a gathering on Bishop Road in Puthur as part of his election campaign, Palaniswami charged that Nehru and his associates were behind irregular land dealings, including 300 acres near the Panjapur integrated bus terminus.

Palaniswami alleged that the new bus terminus was deliberately located adjacent to Nehru’s landholdings to inflate their market value, and 500 acres belonged to G-Square, which functioned as a ‘DMK proxy firm’.

Palaniswami further accused Nehru’s associates of forcibly acquiring 17 acres belonging to the Chidambaram Chettiar Annadhanam Trust, and highlighted complaints of temple lands in Srirangam being illegally registered under G-Square.