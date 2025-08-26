Madurai corporation in a rush to complete Mullai Periyar water project

MADURAI: Though not fully completed, the implementation of Mullai Periyar Drinking Water Project (under AMRUT scheme) has brought relief to people living in newly annexed areas of Madurai Corporation, including Avaniyapuram and Thiruparankundram.

There are a total of 2,86,208 individual house service connections across all the 100 wards in the city. According to corporation officials, nearly 1.5 lakh households are receiving water under the Mullai Periyar Drinking Water Project.

Launched in 2020, the Mullai Periyar project covers 194 District Metered Areas (DMA). It is expected to be completed by December 2025. Presently, water is supplied daily for two to three hours in about 38 to 40 wards out of the 100 wards in the corporation limits, while other wards are supplied water on alternate days.

The impact of the scheme is clearly evident in localities such as Avaniyapuram, where residents earlier had to wait three to four days for water supply.

"The prolonged issue has now been resolved and we get water daily. The quality of water from the new line is also better," said K. Usha, a resident.