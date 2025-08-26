Nearly 1,250 educational institutions in Krishnagiri get tobacco-free certificate; yellow line still unmarked 

KRISHNAGIRI: While nearly 1,250 private and government schools and colleges received Tobacco Free Educational Institutions (ToFEI) certificate from the health department, a few schools and colleges are yet to receive the certificate and are yet to demarcate tobacco-free zones.

Health department sources from Krishnagiri district told TNIE, "Schools and colleges in Krishnagiri district applied for ToFEI certificate over the past few months. The health department gave the certificate through Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine to 1,231 educational institutions in the district, of which 1,029 are government and 202 are private educational institutions, including schools and colleges.

Apart from the certificate, schools and colleges were asked to demarcate 100 yards or 300 feet around the educational institutions to mark tobacco-free zone. Sale of tobacco products within 100 yards is punishable under sections of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA)."

"To make educational institutions tobacco-free, many schools and colleges applied and received the certificate. However, the yellow line has not been marked in in many institutions. Thereby, the school education department was asked to comply with the order of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and ToFEI implementation manual issued by the Ministry of Education."