Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann praises Stalin, considers introducing breakfast scheme in his state

Calling for a nutritional boost to Tamil Nadu’s breakfast scheme, Soumya Swaminathan, Chair of the M S Swaminathan Research Foundation and former Deputy Director-General at the World Health Organisation (WHO), suggested the inclusion of five grams of moringa leaf powder in the meals served to schoolchildren. Speaking at the event, she said the addition would help address anaemia, particularly among girls, while also creating livelihood opportunities for women in self-help groups who could prepare it for distribution five days a week.

She also praised Tamil Nadu for implementing scientific and evidence-based schemes, noting that the breakfast programme not only provides nutrition but has also improved students’ cognitive and learning abilities. The scheme, she said, offers an opportunity to educate children about healthy eating habits, especially as economically developed states like Tamil Nadu and Punjab face a rise in obesity and non-communicable diseases. “Introducing millets is a good message to children as it is more nutritious than eating rice all the time,” she added.

Swaminathan further lauded Punjab for piloting the HPV vaccine for children in 2016. She added that Tamil Nadu is the first large state to introduce the vaccine for schoolgirls in 2025, saying the move would go a long way in preventing cervical cancer and other reproductive health issues.

With its expansion to 2,430 government-aided schools in urban areas, benefiting an additional 3.05 lakh children, the breakfast scheme has now been extended to all government and government-aided schools across the state.