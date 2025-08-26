Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann praises Stalin, considers introducing breakfast scheme in his state

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann, on Tuesday, launched the expansion of the state’s flagship Chief Minister’s Morning Breakfast Scheme to 2,430 government-aided schools in urban areas at St Joseph Primary School, Mylapore. During the event, Mann said he would consider introducing a similar programme in Punjab at the cabinet meeting scheduled for Wednesday.
Talking at the event, Stalin said the breakfast scheme will now benefit 20.59 lakh students in 37,416 government and aided schools across the state, at a cost of Rs 600 crore. He stressed that the expenditure was not an expense but a social investment that would yield rich dividends for Tamil society in the future. He also welcomed Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and recalled AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal’s visit to Tamil Nadu for the launch of the Pudhumai Penn scheme, under which Rs 1,000 is provided to government school students pursuing higher education.
Describing the initiative as more than a scheme to address hunger, Stalin said the breakfast scheme has enhanced students’ nutrition, health, social interaction, enthusiasm to attend school, concentration and learning abilities. It has also eased the burden on working parents and reduced hospital visits, he added, noting that he has been closely monitoring its progress with several studies conducted by the State Planning Commission. “I can say with pride that our schoolchildren will no longer be dull and fatigued, they will now be energetic, confident and full of smiles,” he said.
He added that it was a matter of honour for Tamil Nadu to have pioneered this initiative, which is now being considered by other states and even countries. He mentioned the Utachathai Urudhi Sei scheme through which several children have been lifted from malnutrition. He also thanked the self-help group women, who are cooking for the children.
In his address, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said he was happy to witness the affection people had for MK Stalin and called him a "true people’s leader." Congratulating Stalin on the expansion of the breakfast scheme, Mann said he would consider implementing it in Punjab, noting that the state, as the food bowl of India, produces huge quantities of wheat and rice. “This is a remarkable achievement as the government is taking care of both the education and health of children,” he said.
Highlighting the Aam Aadmi Party’s focus on common people, Mann said Punjab currently has 881 Aam Aadmi Clinics, which will soon be increased to 1,000. These clinics, which provide free medicines and other facilities, see a daily footfall of 70,000. He added that 805 students from Punjab’s government schools cleared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) this year, while 416 cleared JEE Mains and 44 qualified in JEE Advanced. “The breakfast scheme is the next step forward, as it will help children study even better,” he said.
Turning to the children, Mann, referring to the breakfast scheme, said, “This government is your government, and your Chief Minister is doing it for you.”
Calling for a nutritional boost to Tamil Nadu’s breakfast scheme, Soumya Swaminathan, Chair of the M S Swaminathan Research Foundation and former Deputy Director-General at the World Health Organisation (WHO), suggested the inclusion of five grams of moringa leaf powder in the meals served to schoolchildren. Speaking at the event, she said the addition would help address anaemia, particularly among girls, while also creating livelihood opportunities for women in self-help groups who could prepare it for distribution five days a week.
She also praised Tamil Nadu for implementing scientific and evidence-based schemes, noting that the breakfast programme not only provides nutrition but has also improved students’ cognitive and learning abilities. The scheme, she said, offers an opportunity to educate children about healthy eating habits, especially as economically developed states like Tamil Nadu and Punjab face a rise in obesity and non-communicable diseases. “Introducing millets is a good message to children as it is more nutritious than eating rice all the time,” she added.
Swaminathan further lauded Punjab for piloting the HPV vaccine for children in 2016. She added that Tamil Nadu is the first large state to introduce the vaccine for schoolgirls in 2025, saying the move would go a long way in preventing cervical cancer and other reproductive health issues.
With its expansion to 2,430 government-aided schools in urban areas, benefiting an additional 3.05 lakh children, the breakfast scheme has now been extended to all government and government-aided schools across the state.