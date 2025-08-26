Special buses to ply for Vinayagar Chaturthi

CHENNAI: To meet the demand for bus services during Vinayagar Chaturthi and the weekend holidays, the transport department has announced special services by SETC and TNSTC corporations from Tuesday to Sunday.

According to a release, 675 special buses will run from Kilambakkam (KCBT) on Tuesday (August 26) to destinations including Tiruchy, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore, Salem and Erode.

This will be followed by 610 additional services on Thursday (August 28), 405 on Friday (August 29), 380 on Saturday (August 30), and 875 on Sunday (August 31).