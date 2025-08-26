Stalin to skip Ayyappa Sangamam in Kerala

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday conveyed to his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan that he would not be able to take part in the “Global Ayyappa Sangamam”, an event organised by the Travancore Devasom Board to mark its Platinum Jubilee celebrations, on September 20 in Sabarimala, due to pre-scheduled engagements.

A release said Stalin has conveyed to Kerala CM that on behalf of the TN government, ministers PK Sekarbabu and Palanivel Thiaga Rajan would take part.

Earlier, the BJP had criticised the invitation extended to Stalin.

TN BJP president Nainar Nagenthran, in his post on X, alleged that deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin, minister TRB Raja, former Minister K Ponmudy and DMK treasurer TR Baalu had made “disgraceful remarks” against Hindus.

Nagenthran had said if Stalin intends to attend the event, as a first step, he should make the above DMK leaders apologise for their remarks.