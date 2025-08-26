Syndicate meet delayed, Madurai Kamaraj University's PhD scholars in lurch

MADURAI: The syndicate of Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) has not met for the last six months, leaving PhD scholars in a quandary. The scholars say they are cannot apply for jobs due to lack of doctorate certificate which would be issued only after the syndicate approves their doctoral work.

Sundar (name changed), a PhD scholar, said he completed his viva voce in February, but is yet to get the certificate.

"After completing the viva, scholars will get the syndicate approval within a month. Only after this we can apply for provisional certificate. Without the certificate, we can't apply for job. At least 25 PhD scholars in MKU and affiliated colleges are yet to get syndicate approval. We gave several representations to authorities through our guides, but they were in vain," he said.