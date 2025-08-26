Syndicate meet delayed, Madurai Kamaraj University's PhD scholars in lurch

MADURAI: The syndicate of Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) has not met for the last six months, leaving PhD scholars in a quandary. The scholars say they are cannot apply for jobs due to lack of doctorate certificate which would be issued only after the syndicate approves their doctoral work.
Sundar (name changed), a PhD scholar, said he completed his viva voce in February, but is yet to get the certificate.
"After completing the viva, scholars will get the syndicate approval within a month. Only after this we can apply for provisional certificate. Without the certificate, we can't apply for job. At least 25 PhD scholars in MKU and affiliated colleges are yet to get syndicate approval. We gave several representations to authorities through our guides, but they were in vain," he said.
He added "A friend who completed her viva in Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, received the doctorate recently. Now she is working as an assistant professor in a self-financing college in Tirunelveli. But MKU students could not take up any jobs due to lack of certificates. Chairperson of MKU convener committee E Sundaravalli must convene a special syndicate meeting and grant approval at the earliest."
Speaking to TNIE, a senior official from MKU, said syndicate meetings must he held every month. Because there is no V-C, it has not been held. Chairperson of MKU convener committee E Sundaravalli has not convened the syndicate meeting since January this year. But, those who completed their viva before October will get their convocation by this year"
R Murali, secretary of Save MKU Forum claimed that nearly 100 PhD scholars are waiting for their doctorates.
"The syndicate should meet immediately and grant approval to the papers, and send their provisional certificates without further delay," he said.