Tamil Sikhs seek minority status, flag issues in getting new community certs

THOOTHUKUDI: The Tamil Sikh Sangat has appealed to the Tamil Nadu government to recognise Tamil Sikhs as a minority community and acknowledge their religious conversions. The organisation raised the issue with Tamil Nadu State Minorities Commission Chairman Fr Joe Arun during his recent visit to Thoothukudi, stating that Tamil Sikhs were facing difficulties in establishing their identity.

According to the Sangat, many people in southern Tamil Nadu, particularly in Thoothukudi, are embracing Sikhism, but revenue officials are rejecting applications filed by converts seeking to change their religious status in community certificates.

Sardar Jeevan Singh, founder of the Tamil Sikh Sangat and national president of the Bahujan Dravida Party (BDP) headquartered in Thoothukudi, said community certificates must explicitly mention “Sikh” alongside social status — whether Scheduled Caste, Backward Class, or otherwise — as guaranteed under Articles 25-28 of the Constitution.

Members of the community also alleged harassment by police for carrying the kirpan — a customary dagger and one of the five sacred symbols of Sikhs. They said they were frequently stopped and questioned in malls and other public places.