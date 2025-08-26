TN: Four boys, man kill auto driver for sexually assaulting minors; arrested

THENI: Rajathani police on Monday arrested five people, including four juvenile boys, in connection with the murder of an auto driver, who had been sexually assaulting them for the last few months, at Theppapatti on Saturday. The suspects have been identified as Ajithkumar(27) and four juveniles from Theppampatti.

According to police the naked body of auto driver Ponnukutti alias Thangamalai (43) was recovered from the government school campus on Saturday morning. Rajathani Police formed a special team and checked CCTV footage and the phone signals of Thangamalai, whose family had lodged a man missing complaint.

They spotted a gang getting out of the school and zeroed in on the suspects after investigation. On Sunday, police detained all the five suspects for interrogation.