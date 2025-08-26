VCK urges CM Stalin to ensure safety of 'honour killing' victim Kavin's family

CHENNAI: VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan on Monday met Chief Minister M K Stalin at the secretariat along with the family of Kavin Selvaganesh, the software engineer from a Scheduled Caste, who was recently murdered in Tirunelveli in a case of ‘honour killing’.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Thirumavalavan said Kavin’s father Chandrasekar appealed to the CM to provide security to his family and ensure the arrest of all those involved in the crime. He also urged the government to provide a job to Kavin’s younger brother and transfer Kavin’s mother, a schoolteacher, to her native village in light of alleged threats to her life.