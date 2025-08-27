Ambur violence case verdict deferred to August 28

TIRUPATTUR: The Tirupattur District and Sessions Court on Tuesday deferred the verdict in the 2015 Ambur violence case to Thursday. As the verdict was originally expected on Tuesday, more than 1,000 policemen were deployed under Vellore and Tirupattur SPs across the district from the morning for security.

The case pertains to riots that broke out following the death of 26-year-old Shameel Ahamed in 2015, who had been taken in for questioning by Pallikonda police in connection with a missing woman’s case and later succumbed to injuries allegedly sustained in police custody. His relatives and Islamic organisations alleged custodial torture and staged protests on National Highway in Ambur, which turned violent.