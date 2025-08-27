Breakfast scheme extended to urban government-aided schools in Vellore

VELLORE: After Chief Minister MK Stalin launched the extension of the breakfast scheme in government-aided schools in urban areas at Chennai, Vellore Collector VR Subbulaxmi inaugurated its extension in the district at St Mary’s Middle School.

According to an official release, the scheme will benefit a total of 8,469 students from Classes 1 to 5 studying in government-aided schools in urban areas of the district. The Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme is already being implemented in 656 government schools and 68 government-aided schools in rural areas of Vellore district, reaching 31,684 students. With the latest expansion to urban areas, 8,469 more students in 40 government-aided schools will be covered.

These include 26 schools under the Vellore City Municipal Corporation with 1,212 boys and 1,821 girls, four schools under Pernambut Municipality with 732 boys and 863 girls, eight schools under Gudiyatham Municipality with 1,940 boys and 1,738 girls, and two schools under Pallikonda Town Panchayat with 85 boys and 78 girls.