Director of Bharathidasan Institute of Management booked over casteist remarks

TIRUCHY: The Tiruchy Police booked the Director of Bharathidasan Institute of Management (BIM), Dr Asit K Barma, under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for allegedly harassing and discriminating against an ex-assistant professor of the institute based on caste, on Sunday.

Police sources said the complainant, Dr CNS Ramnath Babu (51) of Tiruchy, had joined BIM as an assistant professor in April 2021. Babu alleged that during his tenure, Dr Barma hurled casteist remarks at him, denied him teaching opportunities, assigned him menial tasks, and even asked him to wash a tea cup in front of fellow faculty members.

In July 2023, Dr Babu completed his probation and was expecting to be made permanent, but he was terminated without prior notice. Following this, he moved the Madras HC and secured a stay which allowed him to continue his work.

In November 2023, the court delivered a verdict in his favour, but the institution obtained a counter stay order. In August 2025, the court dismissed the stay secured by the college. Though Babu tried to rejoin, Dr Barma did not allow him, sources said.

Meanwhile, Dr Babu submitted petitions to the NCSC, and lodged a complaint with Boiler Plant Police in this regard, and Dr Barma was booked. Probe is under way.