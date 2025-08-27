DMK has fulfilled only 13 per cent of promises, says PMK leader Anbumani

CHENNAI: PMK leader Dr Anbumani Ramadoss on Tuesday accused the ruling DMK of betraying public trust by failing to implement most of its promises made during 2021 Assembly election.

Releasing a report titled ‘Vidiyal Engae?’ (Where is the dawn), which was promised by the DMK ahead of the election, he alleged that only 66 of the 505 promises made by the party had been fulfilled.

Anbumani said the government has failed to deliver on major assurances, such as the creation of three lakh jobs, waiver of farm loans, cancellation of student education loans, Rs 100 subsidy for LPG cylinders and restoration of the old pension scheme for government employees.

“Even school students require 35 marks to pass. The DMK has scored just 13. By that standard, they have failed miserably in the people’s court,” Anbumani said. He accused the ruling party of winning by making “lofty and unrealistic promises” and warned that voters would hold it accountable.

“In 2026, people will teach DMK a fitting lesson,” Anbumani said. Later in the evening, Anbumani began his third phase of ‘padayatra’ from north Chennai.