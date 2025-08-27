Drop in sales casts a shadow over festive cheer in Madurai

The idol makers further attributed the sales dip to the time-consuming approval process. For idols more than four feet tall, we are required to provide purchase details to the authorities concerned and comply with the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board guidelines, they said. As making massive idols requires two to three days of continuous work, many traditional artisans have opted to limit production this year, they added.

Sources from the police department said a total of around 870 huge Vinayagar idols have been kept at various parts of the district. Special arrangements have been made in Madurai city for the idol immersion, they added.

Flower prices surge

Meanwhile, festival demand has led to a steep surge in the prices of flowers, fruits and other pooja essentials, with one kg of jasmine selling between Rs 1,800 and Rs 2,000 at the Mattuthavani flower market on Tuesday. High festive demand and a drop in supply have pushed up flower prices, said Mattuthavani Meenakshi Flower Market Association treasurer Murugan. Only two tonnes of jasmine arrived at the market on Tuesday, far less than the usual five to 10 tonnes, the traders said, adding that the recent spells of rainfall had also affected jasmine harvests in the region.

K Kalirasan, a resident of Madurai, said, “Marking the festival, prices of the idols, decorative items, fruits, flowers, and even vegetable prices have notably increased compared to the previous year.”