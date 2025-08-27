Former Puducherry CM Narayanasamy alleges CM Rangasamy eyeing tie-up with TVK

PUDUCHERRY: Senior Congress leader and former chief minister V Narayanasamy on Monday alleged that Chief Minister N Rangasamy is preparing to exit the BJP-led alliance and forge ties with actor Vijay’s party.

As part of the Congress’s nationwide agitation against the Election Commission, torchlight processions were taken out across Puducherry. In Manaveli constituency, the rally, organised by the local Congress unit, was led by former government whip R K R Anantharaman.

The march commenced at Poorangkuppam junction on the Puducherry–Cuddalore road, traversed the main streets, and culminated at the Balamurugan temple. Congress MLA V Vaithiyanathan, former ministers M O H F Shahjahan and M Kandasamy, along with senior functionaries and cadres, took part.

Speaking to reporters after the demonstration, Narayanasamy charged that “the Chief Election Commissioner is functioning as an agent of the Modi government” and demanded his resignation along with that of other election officials.

Accusing the Puducherry chief minister of covert political manoeuvres, he said, “While being in the BJP alliance, Rangasamy is engaged in secret dealings with Vijay’s party. When Vijay greeted Rangasamy on his birthday, Rangasamy reciprocated by wishing Vijay success. This shows he is planning to shift away from the BJP and align with Vijay. The BJP is silently watching. Should it remain in Rangasamy’s alliance?”