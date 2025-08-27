Higher cost of maize, which accounts for half of feed mix, narrows profits for Namakkal poultry farmers

NAMAKKAL: Poultry farmers in Namakkal say the recent hike in maize prices has added pressure on their input costs, even as egg prices have stabilised after a brief fall earlier this month.

Maize accounts for nearly half of poultry feed mix, and for a farm with about one lakh hens, the daily requirement is close to 6 tonnes, or 60 quintals. Farmers pointed out that the price of maize has moved from Rs 2,400 to Rs 2,800 per quintal. This works out to an additional Rs 24,000 a day for a farm of that size.

"Whenever the price of maize goes up, our production cost rises accordingly," C Sasikumar, a poultry owner in Namakkal, said. "Overall, the cost of producing an egg, including feed, electricity, and labour, is approximately Rs 5. Earlier this month, the price of eggs had dropped to Rs 4.35 before rebounding to Rs 5. When prices fall below the cost of production, it becomes difficult, and now with higher feed costs, the profit margin turns thin."