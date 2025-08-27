I own no land in Panjappur, says Minister KN Nehru, dismissing allegations made by EPS

TIRUCHY: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K N Nehru on Tuesday dismissed allegations made by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami linking him to 300 acres of land in Panjappur. Palaniswami during his campaign in Tiruchy on Monday had claimed that the Panjappur integrated bus terminus was deliberately built near Nehru’s property to inflate its value.

Refuting the charge, Nehru said, “If we had any land there, the government or the public could take it. I don’t have any property in that area. If there were any land, the district collector or corporation could acquire it.” He made the remarks after inaugurating the morning breakfast scheme at Philomena’s Girls Higher Secondary School (aided).

Nehru also criticised AIADMK cadre for obstructing a 108 ambulance during Palaniswami’s campaign at Thuraiyur on Sunday. The vehicle, on its way to pick up an elderly man who fainted at the meeting, was attacked and the driver was allegedly assaulted.

“Someone from their party itself had called the ambulance. Attacking ambulances is unacceptable. Even if the Chief Minister is speaking at a government event, ambulance should be allowed to pass immediately,” Nehru said.