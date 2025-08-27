Liquor outlets on Vinayagar procession route to remain shut on August 31

PUDUCHERRY: The Excise Department has ordered the closure of all liquor shops, bars, hotels and restaurants serving liquor along the routes of the Vinayagar idol procession scheduled for Sunday, August 31.

In an order issued by Deputy Commissioner (Excise) Mathew Francis, it was stated that, exercising powers under Rule 199-A(ii) of the Puducherry Excise Rules, 1970, all licensees of liquor shops, hotels and restaurants located along the specified routes must remain closed for the day.

The restriction will apply to the procession route from Saram Avvai Thidal to Beach Road, covering Kamarajar Salai, Nehru Street, MG Road, Adithi Hotel Junction and SV Patel Salai.

The order noted that the measure was being enforced in view of large public movement during the procession of Lord Vinayagar deities.