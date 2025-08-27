Madurai Bench of Madras HC quashes GOs granting permission to use temple funds to build marriage halls

MADURAI: Observing that temple funds, even if surplus, cannot be utilised by the government for public schemes or commercial purposes, the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court recently quashed five government orders (GOs) granting permission for construction of marriage halls using temple funds in different locations in the state.

A bench of justices S M Subramaniam and G Arul Murugan rejected the contentions of the state government that marriage is a religious activity and the construction of marriage halls are therefore for ‘religious purposes’, meaning there is no violation of the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Act, 1959, which prohibits use of temple funds for non-religious or non-charitable purposes.

The judges said that as per Hindu law commentaries, the aspect of charity in religious purpose is essential. The Hindu law nowhere prescribes commercial benefit for the acts of ‘religious purposes’ carried out.

When the government itself admits that the said marriage halls are going to be rented out on payment of fee and would not be available to devotees for free, there is no essence of charity in the above GOs and it cannot be termed as a religious purpose, they added.