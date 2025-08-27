Madurai family goes into tizzy after photo of liquor bottle appears on e-ration card

MADURAI: A family from Chinnapulampatti village in Peraiyur taluk was shocked to see the image of a liquor bottle on their e-ration card. However, the officials assured that this problem will be rectified within a day.

C Thangavel (56), a driver, told TNIE that recently, he got his daughter married, and as a part of the routine, the family decided to remove her name from their ration card and enroll his wife as a beneficiary in the card to get benefits from the TN Construction Workers Welfare Board. During the enrolment process, they had to attach their e-ration card, and when they looked for it, they were shocked to find the picture of a liquor bottle instead of the cardholder.

He added, “We were shocked to see this because the hard copy of the ration card did not have such issues. However, we have informed the local officials about it.”

Local officials, along with the members of the Civil Supplies Department, accessed the details of the e-ration card and said that the liquor bottles image was added in 2018.

Confirming the issue, Muthu Murugesa Pandi, district supply officer, said, “It is surprising to know about such issues, and it is a rare one. It is some kind of an error, which wasn’t visible during the processing. However, we will check with the taluk officials it will be rectified as soon as possible.”