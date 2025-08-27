Newly alloted EVMs stored in Cuddalore collectorate under tight security

CUDDALORE: Newly allotted Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for Cuddalore district were stored in the central EVM warehouse at the District Collectorate on Tuesday under the supervision of District Election Officer and District Collector Sibi Adhithya Senthil Kumar, in the presence of representatives of recognised political parties.

The collector said Cuddalore district has nine Assembly constituencies, including Thittakudi, Virudhachalam, Neyveli, Panruti and Cuddalore, with a total of 2,313 polling stations. “Work on rationalising polling stations is under way. About 21.80 lakh voters have been enrolled, and the process of adding new voters is being carried out intensively. Ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, all required voting machines have been placed in the central storage facility and are under round-the-clock guard by armed security personnel. At present, there are 3,534 VVPATs, 4,759 Ballot Units and 3,069 Control Units, totalling 11,362 machines,” he said.